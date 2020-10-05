Drought is Taking Toll on Maine Potato Harvest

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The drought that has hurt farmers in Aroostook County is going to reduce yields for many potato farmers.

Don Flannery, executive director of the Maine Potato Board, said some farmers expect to eke out an average crop but many are reporting smaller yields. He said in some cases yields could be off by 30%.

The potato crop typically is valued at about $150 million — with potatoes being shipped to super markets and to processing plants to be made into chips and french fries.

The USDA has made Aroostook County farmers and those in adjacent counties, eligible for emergency funding.