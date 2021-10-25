25 Images of 2021 Potato Harvest in Aroostook County
The potato harvest in Aroostook County for 2021 is now complete for many farmers and it was a bountiful season. Many are reporting high yields from their crops and that there are some spuds that will have to be left in the ground for the winter.
I spent a couple of weeks grabbing a few shots when I could of the potato harvest in our area. I look forward to next harvest and being able to capture many more images featuring our Aroostook County Cash Crop – The Maine Potato. Take a look at some of the photos and send us some of your snapshots from this year, or year's past. Enjoy!
25 Images from the 2021 Potato Harvest in Aroostook County
Take a look at some of the sights from the potato harvest in Aroostook County. We were able to travel to some area farms while they were in action to get some shots to share with you. Thank you to all of the farmers in Aroostook County for all of your hard work, all year.