Those Are Not Ladybugs You Are Seeing in Your Maine House
According to WGME Channel 13, you may think you are seeing ladybugs taking up residence in your home, but it is not.
Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs.
Because of the increased drought situation, we are seeing an increase in little red insects. But a lot of them are not lady bugs, they are Lady Asian Beetles.
They are family members to the lady bug and look like them but are not the same insect. This is according to Charles Armstrong, who is an insect diagnostician at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.
Any time I see a ladybug, I count the spots on their back to determine their age and then I make a wish if they are really old.
So if you are seeing these reds little ones you can still make a wish on them, not sure if they'll come true though.