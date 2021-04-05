Driver Topped 115 mph Before Crashing while Fleeing Deputy

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Maine man sped away from a deputy at speeds topping 115 mph (185-kph) on Interstate 95 before crashing and flipping the vehicle.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the 28-year-old driver from Portland was charged with driving to endanger, operating after suspension and giving a false name to an officer Sunday evening.

The crash at Exit 53 remains under investigation.

Officials say the driver suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, and a passenger was uninjured.