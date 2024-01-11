Driver Rescued after Car Submerged in Water during Storm in Maine

Driver Rescued after Car Submerged in Water during Storm in Maine

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue

One person was rescued from a flooded marsh after trying to drive through standing water in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 9:45 am on Sawyer Road.

Driver Tried to Drive through Standing Water

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue responded to the scene after the driver made an emergency call. Their name and age was not released.

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue
loading...

Vehicle was Floating and Driver Could not get out of Car

The driver told authorities that they were floating and could not get out of the vehicle, according to WGME News.

Vehicle Partially Submerged in the Water

An 8 foot inflatable boat was used to rescue the motorist. The vehicle was partially submerged.

Cape Elizabeth Fire & Rescue
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series

Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future'

Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Cape Elizabeth, Car Submerged
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From