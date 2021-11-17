10 Super Thumbs Down Reviews of Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth

Maine needs tourists, and for fun, it's nice to read about them bitching.

Two Lights State Park is a popular destination for Mainers and anyone visiting who likes our legendary rocky coast. Opened in 1961, the park has 41-acres of rocky headlands. You can see sweeping views of Casco Bay and the open Atlantic.

You'll notice that most of the complaints are about NO lighthouses!! The park's name comes from the twin lighthouses near the end of Two Lights Road. Built in 1828, these were the first twin lighthouses on the coast of Maine. They aren't open to the public, but the eastern light is an active, automated light station, seen 17 miles at sea. The western light ceased is now a private home. To be clear, most of the reviews are VERY positive. But every once in a while, you get a Debbie Downer who just did not enjoy this park!

10 Thumbs Down Reviews of Two Lights State Park

