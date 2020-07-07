Drive-In Concert Features Star City Syndicate

Star City Syndicate will take the stage for a free, open-air, drive-in concert Thursday evening outside the Aroostook Center Mall.

Enjoy the live sounds of this 17-piece Motown-inspired band playing popular favorites from the last 60 years.

The show starts at 6 pm in the parking lot. Parking begins at 5 pm. Organizers ask you to use the Maysville Road entrance by Lowes – the Maine Street entrance will not have access to the parking area for the show. Attendees will help direct parking to allow for space between vehicles.

Grab some food and have your dinner while you watch the performance.

The show is hosted by the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee.

Please follow social distancing guidelines.