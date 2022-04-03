Drake Loses $100,000 Betting on Duke in Final Four

Drake has found himself on the losing end of another six-figure bet.

Last night (April 2), Drizzy revealed via Instagram that he'd placed a $100,000 bet on Duke to beat North Carolina in their NCAA tournament Final Four match-up. The OVO head honcho shared a screenshot of his sizeable wager, which he made via the Stake app, a betting app the rapper partnered with last year. Drake made the $100,000 bet with the hopes of making $52,000 if the Blue Devils came out on top.

"I'm a Wildcat for life but I'm riding with @getfadedinc team for this one," Drake noted, referring to his fandom of the University of Kentucky basketball team.

Unfortunately for Drake, the University of North Carolina took home the win, beating the Blue Devils 81-77. The game ended retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's hopes of ending his career as NCAA champion again.

Drake loses bet on Duke ChampagnePapi via Instagram loading...

This is the second time in less than a month that the rapper has lost a major bet. In March, Drake bet $275,000 that Colby Covington would lose his UFC 272 match against Jorge Masvidal. In the post-fight interview, Covington, who came out victorious, made sure to call out the Certified Lover Boy rhymer.

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight," Covington told the assembled press. "He needs to go back to, you know, selling those shitty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag]. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ, and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums and rapping."

Drake has made some coin betting this year, though. In February, he made over $1 million betting on Super Bowl LVI. Last week, Drake, who has taken up the hobby of sports card collecting, pulled a rare 1986 Michael Jordan rookie card said to be worth up to $700,000.