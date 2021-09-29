Dollar Tree Shoppers Across New England Will Likely See Higher Prices Soon
"The Dollar Store"
Dollar Tree for many is the go-to spot for the most affordable items. Depending on the size of the store you can find a bit of everything; cards, gift wrap, refrigerated foods, dry goods, decor, crafting supplies and more, and all for just $1. Those days may be ending soon.
The Writing on The Wall
A couple of years ago retail chain Five Below, which was named because every item was $5 and below, started selling items for as much as $10. And now, largely attributed to shipping costs according to News Center Maine, Dollar Tree is looking to break out of the $1 only confines with Dollar Tree Plus.
Dollar Tree Plus
In a statement from Dollar Tree, the company is on track to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores for 2021 with items priced at $1, $3, and $5 with significant plans to expand in the coming years. The higher-priced items are not just for Dollar Tree Plus, however, as they have been bringing in those higher-priced "Plus" items to regular Dollar Tree stores as a "Combo Store." There are 105 combo stores currently with plans to grow.
There has yet to be any details on which stores will be making changes when but it's only a matter of time before a trip to the Dollar Store becomes a bit more expensive. However, according to their news release, Dollar Tree insists this will allow a better selection of products.