Do You Want to See Pitbull Live? Here’s How You Go to The Show

Code word on the App

The code word is on the Q 96.1 app at 11:00 a.m., April 20, 2022. See below on how to win.

Win Pitbull Tickets on the Q 96.1 App

Here's how to win a pair of Pitbull and Iggy Azalea tickets with The Q 96.1 App for the show on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Bangor at Mane Savings Amphitheater.

Code Word

We’ll send a code word on the app, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Q studio line directly as soon as you get it. Here’s the number 207-764-5600.

Call to Win

Be caller #6 with the code word and WIN! You get two tickets to see Pitbull and Iggy Azalea.

Free Q 96.1 App Download

Download the Q 96.1 App for free. Listen anywhere at any time. Win tickets. Get news and weather alerts. Read exclusive posts + more.

App Settings

Check your settings to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts

On the home screen, select the three bars in the upper left hand corner of the screen

Press “Settings” in the drop down menu

On the next screen, select “Alert Settings”

Make sure “Exclusives” is ON. You’re all set and ready to go

Ticket Sales

Tickets are on sale as of Friday, April 15 for Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Wicked Tickets

This giveaway is part of Wicked Tickets with Q 96.1 WQHR. Listen on the radio, online and on the app for tickets to other shows coming soon.

Maine Savings Amphitheater Info

Please read the terms and conditions from Waterfront Concerts and the Maine Savings Amphitheater for all shows in Bangor, Maine. There is additional information on parking, rules and including the clear bag policy.