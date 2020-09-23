Divers Find Body of Missing Canoeist, Flagstaff Lake, Maine

Divers have recovered the body of a 31-year-old woman whose canoe capsized in western Maine.

The Maine Warden Service says Caitlin Giunta of York was canoeing with her boyfriend and her brother on Flagstaff Lake Saturday evening when their canoe overturned.

A dive team recovered Giunta's body yesterday afternoon about 500 feet from shore.

The agency says the group had been motoring across the lake back to a campsite when they encountered rough lake conditions and strong winds.

The two men were able to swim to shore.