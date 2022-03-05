Disney World’s Cinderella Castle Evacuated, Stage Show Canceled Mid-Set

Disney World guests at the Magic Kingdom experienced quite the scare when Cinderella Castle was evacuated and its stage show was canceled mid-show.

On Thursday (March 3), WDWNT posted updates from the 1:15 PM stage show of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, which takes place in front of Cinderella Castle. The show was stopped before its grand finale.

The music was turned off and an announcement played over the loudspeakers. It stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire has been canceled.” The cast members and characters promptly exited the stage.

Guests speculated that it had something to do with the fireworks that typically explode during the final number. The show has been previously canceled due to weather, injury or technical malfunction circumstances. Fans came to the conclusion since some people on-site spotted fireworks crew outside the castle.

Meanwhile, Cinderella's Royal Table, the dining establishment inside the castle, was evacuated. Emergency lights reportedly went off with the fire alarms blaring every ten seconds. Police officers apparently arrived at the scene before the Reedy Creek Fire Department showed up.

WDWNT has photos from the incident, which show smoke coming from the second level of the castle.

According to another report, Cinderella Castle was empty for approximately an hour. Following an investigation by the Reedy Creek Fire Department, cast members could be seen climbing up the exterior castle stairs after receiving an all-clear.

According to reports, guests were allowed to reenter the establishment to finish their meals or were otherwise compensated.

This isn't the first time the castle had to be evacuated. In 2021, Cinderella Castle was evacuated after a nearby tree reportedly caught fire during a fireworks show.