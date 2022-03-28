UPDATE (March 30):

A rep for Diddy confirmed to XXL on Wednesday afternoon (March 30) that the music mogul did not confirm that any amends were made between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"I never confirmed they had reconciled. I said 'as brothers they will work it out' and 'let’s move on with love,'" Diddy said in a statement.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Will Smith and Chris Rock have reportedly made up following the infamous slap Smith gave to Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards last night.

According to a report on Page Six, which was published on Monday (March 28), Diddy, who was a presenter at the Oscars on Sunday night (March 27), said that Smith and Rock have already reconciled following their confrontation when the awards ceremony was over.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy, who also goes by Love, purportedly told the publication at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars shindig.

“It’s all love,” he added. “They’re brothers.”

XXL has reached out to Diddy’s rep for comment.

If you haven’t heard or seen by now, before Rock presented the award for Best Documentary at last night’s Oscars, the comedian poked fun at the look of Jada’s hair, comparing her to a character in the film G.I. Jane. Jada was noticeably uncomfortable with the remark as she rolled her eyes. It’s unclear if Rock knew about Jada’s struggles with alopecia when he made the joke.

As Rock attempted to proceed with his presentation, Smith approached the stage, walked up to Rock and smacked him across the face. Most live broadcasts of the show censored the audio of the moment, as the I Am Legend actor walked back to his seat and yelled back at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Rock, noticeably stunned, replied, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.”

"Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth," Smith repeated.

Rock responded: “I’m going to, OK?”

The incident prompted the Academy to issue a statement denouncing the violent act witnessed by everyone at the awards ceremony.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," read the statement. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Department added that no police report was filed following the incident.

"The Los Angeles Police Department told @abcnews it is aware of the onstage altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, but no police report has been filed," the LAPD shared on their Instagram account on Sunday.

Hours before Smith and Rock reportedly made amends, an insider told Page Six that the pair had arranged to work out their issues after the Oscars was over. Nevertheless, during Smith’s acceptance speech for winning Best Actor for King Richard, he apologized to everyone except Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees," he began. "This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

“Art imitates life. Just like they said, I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” he added.

Smith then thanked his mother and his wife before concluding, "Thank you for this moment and thank you on behalf of Richard and Oracene and the entire Williams family. Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back. Thank you."

According to Page Six, Smith attended the Vanity Fair party with his family and danced the night away, despite carrying out one of the most infamous moments in Oscars history. The Academy Award-winning actor was seen dancing and rapping along to his 1990s hits “Summertime,” “Miami” and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” with his wife, Jada, by his side, along with their kids, daughter Willow and son Jaden.

If the story is true, it’s good to know that Will Smith and Chris Rock have reconciled their differences.