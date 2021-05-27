Did Diddy just playfully troll his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck?

On Thursday (May 27), the rapper shared a photo via Instagram of him and J.Lo when they were dating. He simply captioned the post, "#TBT."

See the nostalgic throwback post, below:

This isn't the first time Diddy has showed love to his former flame on social media while she's in a relationship with someone else. In 2019, while Lopez was still seeing Alex Rodriguez, Sean "Diddy" Combs commented on one of Lopez's Instagram sexy selfies by writing "OMG," alongside a heart-eyes emoji. A-Rod replied to his comment with, "Lucky me." According to TMZ, Diddy apparently apologized to Rodriguez for the thirsty comment.

Combs and Lopez first met on the set of one of Diddy's music videos in the late '90s. He was still dating Kim Porter at the time. After his breakup, he pursued Lopez and they began dating. The pair attended the 2001 Grammys together, where Lopez wore her iconic green Versace dress with the plunging neckline. Months later, they called it quits.

Lopez later claimed that Diddy cheated on her during their time together. However, since their breakup, they have remained friends. Diddy even supported Lopez during her 2018 Las Vegas residency, while Lopez appeared in his virtual Dance-A-Thon in 2020.

Lopez recently made headlines for her called-off engagement with Rodriguez. Shortly after the breakup, Lopez rekindled her romance with another ex-fiance, Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez met in 2002 on the set of the film, Gigli. Following Lopez's divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, the pair began dating and became engaged. The following year, they postponed their wedding. They had officially broken up by January 2004.