Did You See The New Signs in Presque Isle At The Movie Theatre?

The next time you are driving through downtown Presque Isle you might notice a few cosmetic changes to some of the local businesses. Dow Theatre Co has installed new digital signs to replace the older marquee that was still done by hand. This new sign should save the theatre some time and help keep employees safer by not having to climb to list the movies playing.

A simple change to the new digital marquee will grab your eyes as you work through Main Street in Presque Isle. Known to many as the Braden Theatre, the marquee with the red block letters became a mainstay on Main Street over the years, but now is the time for a transition. I do like the look of the new signage at the Dow Theatre Co.

Support your local theatre

The last two years have been devastating to many local movie theatres across the country, but as restrictions continue to be lifted the theatre experience is returning. This is a great time of year to catch a movie because we are in a transition period in northern Maine. The snowmobiles and skis are being put away but it's not quite time for the ATV's and motorcycles. Schools in Maine are out for spring break this week and the weather forecast will likely force you indoors more than you had hoped. This week will be a good chance for you to take the family out to one of the three shows playing in Presque Isle.

Be sure to follow the Braden Theatre on Facebook for upcoming shows and times.

