Did You Know the Voice of NYC’s Subway and Over 200 Airports is a Mainer?

'Welcome to New York Kennedy International Airport.' You'll listen a lot closer next time you travel.

If you've ever had the pleasure of using the New York City MTA Subway System, then chances are you've heard the familiar voice of Carolyn Hopkins. Carolyn has been voicing announcements for over 200 airports around the world and the New York City subway, from her studio in Hampden, Maine.

CBS News featured Carolyn in a special profile back in 2011. But when the world shut down, people didn't realize how much they missed her. Yashar Ali tweeted just that...

He was not alone...

According to Wikipedia, her first airport service announcement was for O’Hare International Airport. She has also been the voice for Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in 1989. She does it all from her home in Maine and emails her voice to whoever needs it. She was named one of the 500 most important people in history by Mental Floss Magazine back in 2015.

Irony alert: for all the announcements she makes for the NYC Subway system, she's only been on it once - in 1957.