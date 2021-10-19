Detainees Damage Property at Long Creek Youth Development Center

Local police were called to assist at the Long Creek Youth Development Center as detainees at the facility damaged property including breaking windows and destroying classrooms. There was also damage done to offices and living areas.

The South Portland Police Department was stationed outside the Center on Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said “high risk” juveniles did the damage, and it was a small group. No one was injured and authorities did not use weapons to stop it, said Anna Black, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.

There was a recent incident where damage was estimated at over $100,000. The same detainees involved in Sunday’s incident were also involved in that disturbance.

Anna Black said, “The MDOC will work with internal investigators and the district attorney to identify potential charges for these juvenile offenders.”

Twice the number of detainees are at the Long Creek Youth Development Center this month with a total of 40.

Officials said there are more juveniles at the facility and more with serious charges against them including aggravated assault, rape, arson, robbery and criminal threatening.

There has been recent debate by lawmakers to close the detention center down. The Department of Corrections reassigned three senior officials last month due to problems at the facility.

The Long Creek Youth Development Center is located at 675 Westbrook Street in South Portland, Maine. There are 164 beds with a staff around 174 officials, according to the State of Maine Department of Corrections website at Maine.gov.