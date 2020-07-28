Wanted Massachusetts Murderer Captured in Carthage

Just over 24 hours from our initial report of a suspect on the loose in Maine, authorities have confirmed his capture. 34-year-old Derrell Guy was arrested earlier today in Carthage, Maine. The following is according to the Maine State Police Facebook page.

"State Police have arrested Derrell Guy, 34, of Lynn, Mass., without incident.

On July 27, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Wilton Police Department stopped a vehicle on Route 2 in the town of Wilton where Guy was a passenger. Guy, who was wanted on a criminal arrest warrant out of Massachusetts for Armed Robbery and Murder, fled on foot and remained at large overnight.

At 11:30 a.m. on July 28, 2020, Maine State Police received credible information of a confirmed sighting of Guy behind a residence on Earth Way in the town of Carthage.

Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately responded and saturated the area. After a brief K-9 track with the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Guy was located at approximately 1 p.m. and taken into custody without incident. He was located on the Winter Hill Road in Carthage, Maine, approximately 6 miles from where he was initially stopped.

Guy has been transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where the U.S. Marshals Service will be charging him with being a fugitive from justice and Guy will await extradition from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This operation was a combined effort from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Police Department, Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team."

*The original story follows below*

A massive manhunt is underway near the town of Wilton, Maine after authorities say that 34-year-old Derrell Guy was last seen near Walker Hill Road and Route 2.

According to WABI TV 5, officials have told all residents near the town of Wilton to lock their doors and vehicles as the search continues. Guy is wanted for the shooting death of a Massachusetts man back in January.

Derrell Guy is believed to be wearing a blue T-shirt and blue Bud Light pants. Authorities are also requesting dogs be kept inside for the time being as a police K9 is currently working the area.

If you have any information regarding the suspects whereabouts or think you may have seen him, contact the Wilton Police Department at 207.645.4222 or just call 911.

We will continue to update this story as more developments and details become available to us. If authorities opt to hold a press conference later today, we will carry that here as well.