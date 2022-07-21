Death of 14-Year-Old Girl Ruled a Homicide, Mt. Vernon, Maine

Homicide Investigation

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 14-year old Mt. Vernon girl a homicide.

Police said the girl’s mother returned home to find her dead at the residence on Monday, July 18, 2022. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene around 6:06 p.m.

Collecting Evidence and Interviews

Deputies contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit who investigate “all homicides and suspicious deaths in the state,” according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The Maine State Police Evidence Technicians and Detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews until early in the morning.

Police Search for Chevy Impala

Overnight, the greater Kennebec County area was searched by Deputies and Troopers. Officials are looking for one of the cars missing from the homeowners driveway. Police said the vehicle was taken without permission on Monday afternoon. The red 2010 Chevy Impala has a Maine support wildlife registration license plate with the number 510-AVW.

Vehicle Located

The car was found on Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022 in the town of Wayne, Maine. Detectives said they want to talk to anyone who may have seen the Chevy Impala in the area on Monday evening or on Tuesday morning.

Autopsy in Augusta

An autopsy was done on Tuesday in Augusta by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Contact the Police with Info

Law enforcement officials would like to speak with anyone who has any information about the case. You are asked to call the Maine State Police at (207) 624 - 7076 with any additional details.

You're Breaking The Law In Maine If You Have Any Of These Animals As Pets Stick to the cats and dogs that you know because if you're keeping any of these animals (or animals like them) as pets in Maine, you're breaking the law and could face stiff penalties.