Deceased Cat Receives Voter Registration Form in the Mail

The 2020 presidential election is quickly approaching, so there has been an increase in reminders to register to vote—but for one family, things got a little weird.

Ron and Carol Tims of Atlanta, Georgia received a voter registration application in the mail recently, but the form wasn’t addressed to them: It was for their dead cat, Cody, who died twelve years ago.

According to the Associated Press, the Tims family told WAGA-TV that Cody, who was 18 and a half when he passed away, was mysteriously marked as the recipient of a voter registration application his family recently received.

"[Cody was] a great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood,” Carol shared, joking that the feline would have been a "demoCAT."

The family added that receiving the paperwork addressed to Cody was amusing, but wondered that if the government—or someone—was trying to get them to register their cat for the polls, who or what else would be getting an application? Dogs? Horses? Guinea pigs?

However, the Secretary of State’s Office responded to the incident, saying that even if the kitty were still alive and made its way to the polls this November, Cody wouldn't have been allowed to vote since he doesn't have an ID. (And also because he's a cat.)

"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing," the Secretary of State’s Office said. "Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”