Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.

"We still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran," Filth stated to Knotfest.com (as seen below). "He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe. He's not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently."

Filth went on to add, "[It'll be released] when it's finished. We don't know when it's coming out."

The vocalist also shared why this collaboration excites him so much. "I wouldn't say there's an irony in it," stated the singer. "We really appreciate the marriage of extremes. So I'd rather do a track with someone like Ed Sheeran than I would do a track with .... think of someone else. I'm not going to name names. But I'm just saying the clash of interests, the marriage of extremes, I think that's interesting in itself."

Discussion of the pop star dipping his toes into the death metal world began after he granted an interview that discussed his teenage musical influences. "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff," the singer-songwriter said, according to the Sun. "I’m not saying I could ever step into that world."

"That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating," he added. The story then caught Filth's eye who initially stated that he'd believe it when he saw it.

But that interaction led to the two emailing back and forth in the summer of 2021 with Filth invited to Sheeran's house to work on music. "He said he'd do anything. Quite literally. He said he's a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually," the singer said, praising the 30-year-old Sheeran, who has sold over 150 million albums worldwide since issuing his debut album in 2011.

Earlier this year, Filth revealed that the they had been "looking at some options" on what to do with the music, and while it now appears that Sheeran actually started working on their collaboration, things have been put on hold until the pop star can return to working on their music.

Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth Speaks With Knotfest About Ed Sheeran Collaboration