Crews Knock Down Fire on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Fire on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield

Three Adults, two children and a cat were displaced after a camper and shed fire Tuesday at 553 West Limestone Road. There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was able to transport them to shelter.

Fully Involved Structure Fire When Crews Arrived

The fire was reported around 9:27 p.m. on May 31. The fire was fully involved when crews from the Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue arrived on the scene. A camper inside a partially completed garage was burning and had spread to the woods around the structure.

Kerosene and Propane Containers on Fire

Officials said “there were numerous kerosene containers on fire, and multiple propane tanks discharging. Shortly after arrival, a quantity of ammunition began to explode.”

Firefighters Knocked Down the Fire

Crews knocked down the fire quickly and stopped it from spreading into the woods. Firefighters were able to cool the kerosene and propane. Members of the Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue stayed on sight until midnight to make sure the fuels were cool without a chance to rekindle. The structure and the camper were considered a total loss, said officials. The Limestone Vol. Fire Department provided mutual aid with a tanker and crew.

Fire Investigation

The Fort Fairfield fire rescue said the fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious.

More Info and Updates

This story will be updated with additional information when it is made available and released to the media and public. Follow the Fort Fairfield fire rescue on their Facebook page. Also, keep track of updates from the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.

