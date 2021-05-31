Courtney Stodden took to social media on Sunday (May 30) to unveil their engagement to tech entrepreneur Chris Sheng.

"I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful," the star captioned a boomerang flashing their massive, halo-style diamond engagement ring to the camera.

In a separate interview with E! News, Stodden spilled additional details about just how Sheng decided to pop the question after three years of dating. "Chris got down on one knee while I was crying my eyes out!" they revealed. "We returned home from a night out in Palm Springs and in between the rosè and pent up feelings, I needed a good cry!

"It really was such a sweet moment," the model continued. "He reminded me that I'm not alone and said, 'I'm never going anywhere. I'll always be here for you.'"

Check out Stodden's happy announcement — and giant ring! — below.

This will be the second marriage for Stodden, who famously married actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16 back in 2011. (At the time, the 50-year-old Lost actor was 34 years the then-teenager's senior.) After nearly seven years, Stodden filed for divorce in May 2018.

Sheng's proposal also comes on the heels of his new fiancée's renewed feud with Chrissy Teigen over the supermodel-turned-cookbook author's past cyberbullying of the younger star on Twitter.

While Teigen issued a public apology over the recently resurfaced tweets, Stodden revealed in an Instagram post that, while they're choosing to forgive Teigen, "I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter."