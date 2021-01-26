Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Over 87,000 Mainers had received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. About 23,000 have received their second dose

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Zones 2 & 3 (The Saint John and Fredericton regions) are moving from Red to Orange level Tuesday in the province's COVID recovery plan. Public Health recommended this move due to the stabilization of the number of daily cases, the resolution of some previously unlinked chains of transmission and no new exposures in high-vulnerability settings. Zone 1 (the Moncton region) will remain at the Red level and Zone 4 (the Edmundston region) will remain in lockdown.

