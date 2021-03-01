Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is holding a community vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 2, at Northern Maine Community College. More than 1,000 people will be vaccinated at the clinic. Due the large size of the clinic and the frigid weather anticipated for tomorrow, those with appointments to get their COVID vaccine are urged to not arrive early, and if they do so, to please plan to stay in their vehicle until 10 minutes prior to their appointment. This will allow people keep people physically distant without having to stand out in the cold.

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 128 new coronavirus cases in the state Monday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations included in the CDC report. Seventy-two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Maine's seven-day average for new cases is now at around 160. More than a quarter of a million people in Maine have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. Another 121,000 are fully vaccinated. The state is preparing to shift to an age-based system for vaccinations. Maine residents 60-69 will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Wednesday. Mainers 50 and older will be eligible in April.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public health announced on Sunday that one more person has died due to complications including COVID-19. The person was in their 90s, and lived in Villa des Jardins, a long term care home in the Edmundston region. There were no new coronavirus cases reported in the province on Sunday.