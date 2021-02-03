Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY & MAINE UPDATE: Four of the people who died were Aroostook County residents. The vaccination effort continues in earnest across the state. So far, over 120,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Nearly 42,000 people have received their second dose. Aroostook County hospitals are holding vaccine clinics each week with the focus on adults 70 and older.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported an additional 25 cases Tuesday. Follow-up testing at Villa des Jardins, a nursing home in Edmundston, has detected 19 new infections. Public Health is also awaiting results from follow-up testing of residents and staff of Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston. There are presently 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases at that nursing home.

