Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The daily report from the Maine Center for Disease Control Monday listed 219 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. Currently, 160 people are hospitalized with the disease in Maine, 52 are in intensive care. So far, nearly 118,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Over 40,000 people have received their second dose.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Aroostook County has 16 new infections and four COVID-related death in today's report. So far, nearly 118,000 Mainers have received their first dose of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Over 40,000 people have received their second dose.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported eight new infections Monday. The number of active cases is 273. Three patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care. Zone 1 (Moncton region) is at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

