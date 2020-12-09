Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine

Aroostook County has 228 confirmed cases and 124 recovered. Twenty people have been hospitalized. There have been two death.

LOCAL UPDATE:

Schools in Presque isle, Mapleton, Caribou, Stockholm, Woodland, Washburn, Limestone, Van Buren and Fort Kent have switched to remote instruction this week.

Aroostook County has over 100 known active cases, as of Wednesday.

Several people are hospitalized at Houlton Regional Hospital, following a spike in cases in that area.

Earlier this week, officials confirmed the first COVID-related death in southern Aroostook.