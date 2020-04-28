Coronavirus Antibody Test Now Available – Direct To Customer

Quest Diagnostics has announced it is now offering a Cover-19 Antibody Test direct to consumers - no doctor visit required.

The COVID-19 Immune Response test is available at GetQuestTest.com.

According to the press release "With QuestDirect, an individual can request the test and purchase it online. Each test request is reviewed and, if appropriate, an order for testing is issued by a licensed physician. Individuals have the opportunity to speak with a licensed physician about their results.

With the QuestDirect service, individuals may gain insight into whether or not they have been exposed to COVID-19 and have developed antibodies. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, although we do not yet know whether the development of antibodies provides protection from re-infection, or how long such protection lasts, COVID-19 antibody testing may indicate whether "the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it, which may mean that person has at least some immunity to the coronavirus."

CLICK HERE to read the complete press release.