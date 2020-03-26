Concord Coach Lines Suspending Service Due to COVID-19 Passenger
A passenger on Concord Coach Lines that was discovered to have COVID-19 has caused the bus company to suspend all service starting Friday.
According to WMTW 8, the passenger rode on Concord Coach Line buses from Concord, New Hampshire to Logan Airport on four different days between March 11 and 16.
As a result, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all service beginning Friday, March 28 until further notice.
Here's the statement released by Concord Coach Lines on their website:
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, effective March 28, 2020, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all operations until further notice. We will continue to run our current schedule (links below) through the day on Friday, March 27th, 2020.
We have made this decision with the health and safety of our employees, our passengers, and our communities in mind. This is a difficult time for all of us, but we look forward to providing you with reliable and convenient connections for work and recreation when the threat posed by the coronavirus has passed.
Please sign up for travel alert emails here and/or monitor our website for updates as we have them. In the meantime, stay safe.