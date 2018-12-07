Cold Weekend for Northern Maine: Five-Day Forecast

Below is the local Five-day forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area. Click here for the hourly forecast.and updates.

A detailed look at Friday, December 7th - Tuesday, December 11th from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine:

Friday : Snow showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

