Cold Temperatures for Northern Maine and Across the State

It’s going to be wicked cold tonight, Monday, October 25, 2021 and we better start getting used to it. This season has been unusual in terms of temps and weather. In fact we have a new record in northern Maine, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Weather Record

The new stat - this is the farthest we’ve ever been into the late Fall without temps at or below 32 degrees in Caribou, Maine. Let that sink in for a second. (They started keeping the statistics in 1939).

Back to it being cold Monday night (and most of the week too). A couple of things to do. Make sure the tank has enough fuel to get you through until you can get a delivery. Also, shut the windows that have stayed open since the late summer. Now is the time to take down the air conditioner and buckle things down.

Snow This Week?

Now, what about the snow we could see this week. Is it going to happen in Aroostook County. Maine?

When you look at the forecast below, there’s some rain later in the week (right before and going into the weekend), but no snow (as of yet). Of course in Maine that could change.

We’ll hold steady with cold temperatures and rain for now, and snow for sure later in the season. Not just a little snow, but a lot - just like every winter in northern Maine.

Forecast for Northern Maine, Monday, October 25 - Sunday, October 31:

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.