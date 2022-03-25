Closings and Delays in Aroostook County for Friday, March 25th

Freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning has led to some slippery roads in Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. Some schools are closed and drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution.

Houlton area schools (MSAD 29) are closed Friday due to the freezing rain and poor road conditions.

Hodgdon area schools (MSAD 70) are closed Friday.

Greater Houlton Christian Academy is closed Friday.

UMPI will have a two hour delay today. On-site classes will resume at 10 a.m. This includes the Houlton Higher Education Center.

District and Superior Courts in Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent are closed today.

Meals on Wheels for Madawaska, Fort Kent, St. Agatha and Frenchville areas is cancelled due to slippery roads.

Aroostook Regional Transportation System will DELAY bus service 1 hour today.

This post will be updated.

If you have a storm-related message you would like included in this listing, email newspi@townsquaremedia.com