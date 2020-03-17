In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, City of Augusta officials have implemented a curfew for certain businesses, though a general curfew is not in effect.

City Manager William Bridgeo has ordered a curfew from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. throughout the city. The curfew order includes, but is not limited to, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums, dance clubs, music venues and any other establishment where individuals gather in groups or are in close contact with one another. Take-out service is not prohibited by this order.

The Augusta Police clarified the situation in a post on their Facebook page

In addition, Augusta Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Roger Audette announced the city has set up an assistance and information line to assist residents, business owners and social organizations. The information line can be reached at 207-620-8001 or by email at covid19@augustamaine.gov.