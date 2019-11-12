Christmastime Comes Early As Santa’s Village Reopens This Weekend

'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire is set to re-open this weekend for their annual Christmastime celebration for the next several weekends.

For those that visit Santa's Village in the summer, the Christmastime celebration transforms the park into a living, breathing recreation of the North Pole. The entire park is decorated with nearly one million colored lights. If that isn't enough to inspire a little cheer, Christmas carols can be heard throughout the park and visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph happen throughout the day as well.

And did we mention rides? Almost all of Santa's Village is open during the Christmastime event, including the majority of their rides. If the conditions get too snowy or icy, you could see a few closures but otherwise, expect all the same fun you'd find in the summer, just with the temperature turned down.

And don't forget about the Elfabet game. It's a FREE park-wide scavenger hunt where kids will try to find all of the 26 elves in the park. In the bright summer sun, those elves can be easy to find but when it's dark out, it can be a whole different story.

The Christmastime event at Santa's Village is exclusive to Saturdays and Sundays with the exception of Black Friday. It kicks off this weekend (November 16th/17th) and wraps up right before Christmas (December 21st/22nd).