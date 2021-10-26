Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz going public, Chrissy Teigen's heartwarming gesture toward her late son and more, below.

Chrissy Teigen Travels With Late Son's Ashes

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she and her family travel with their late son's ashes while on vacation. Teigen experienced a pregnancy loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020. Now she says it brings her family comfort to bring his ashes wherever they go. (via BuzzFeed)

The '90s Are Now Trendier Than the '80s

A new survey revealed that people are dressing more and more like it's the '90s. Crop tops, sweater vests and mom jeans have come back into style, while "90s outfits" is the No. 1 era trend search on Google.

'Batwoman' Crew Claim Ruby Rose Was Toxic on Set

After Ruby Rose blew the whistle about the toxic workplace environment she allegedly endured while on the set of Batwoman, members of the crew spoke out to refute her claims. Alexander J. Baxter, who worked as a PA on Season 1 of Batwoman, said Rose "stormed off set, she yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were disregarded as the trash we picked up." (via Just Jared)

Head Armorer for 'Rust' Felt 'Inexperienced'

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, has been named as one of the people possibly responsible for giving Alec Baldwin a hot gun on the set of the movie Rust, which resulted in the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a podcast episode that Gutierrez-Reed was on about a month ago, she revealed that she was nervous and felt that she lacked experience for the gig. (via Yahoo! News)

Chris Harrison Is Engaged!



Chris Harrison is officially engaged. He proposed to Lauren Zima over the weekend and, of course, she said yes!

Kane Brown Twists Ankle on Stage

Kane Brown fell off the stage during a recent performance. However, instead of canceling the show, he powered through the rest of his set. Watch below:

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Go Public With Their Romance



It looks like Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are going public with their relationship! The pair were spotted in NYC holding hands and cuddling during a lunch date recently. (via Page Six)