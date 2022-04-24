Chris Rock’s Mom Says When Will Smith Slapped Her Son ‘He Slapped All of Us’

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, has chimed in with her thoughts about Will Smith slapping Chris at the 2022 Oscar Awards last month.

In a video interview with WIS News 10, which aired last Friday (April 22), Rose Rock recalled watching the ceremony at her home when she saw Chris getting slapped by Will Smith in front of millions of television viewers. At first, she thought it was staged, but then realized it wasn’t after Will Smith hurled obscenities at the comedian.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” she said about the infamous Oscars slap, adding, “but he really slapped me.”

When asked what she would have said to Smith if she ever had the chance, Rose Rock replied, “I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened. Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think.”

“You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened,” she added.

To refresh your memories, Chris was at the Oscars to present the Best Documentary award and made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in G.I. Jane 2, because of her bald head. The actress has alopecia, which causes hair loss, and Smith didn't find Chris' joke funny. The Hollywood superstar then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris, much to everyone’s shock. Like a trooper, the comedian pressed on after being assaulted and presented the Best Documentary Oscar to Questlove for his film, Summer of Soul.

The film academy has since punished Smith, who won the Best Actor trophy for his performance in King Richard, with a 10-year ban from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies.

Rose Rock thinks Smith's ban from the Oscars is a joke in itself. “What does that mean? You don’t even go every year,” she quipped.

She also added that she was proud of how her son reacted during the unfortunate situation. The author and motivational speaker said that Chris is doing well but “still processing” the incident, which led Smith to apologize to the actor-comedian and then resign from the Academy.

Watch Rose Rock’s interview with WIS News 10 below. Fast-forward to the 5-minute mark to hear Rose Rock talk about her son getting slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.