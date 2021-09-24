Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black and More Lending Their Voices to Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Mamma Mia!" is how one might react to what went down last night at Nintendo's big Nintendo Direct event.

Typically filled with trailers and new console updates, the gaming company had a different surprise hidden in their pipeline: a Super Mario Bros. movie announcement!

Illumination Studios is producing an animated Super Mario Bros. film — and the voice cast is stacked with A-listers.

According to a threaded tweet from the official Nintendo of America account, actor Chris Pratt will take the lead as everyone's favorite Italian plumber Mario. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy will star as Princess Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi, Jack Black will voice Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key will star as Toad and Seth Rogen will lend his voice to Donkey Kong.

As expected, fans on Twitter shared their mixed reactions, with a majority not being so enthused by the announcement. Some questioned if the cast, specifically Pratt, can do the voices of the classic game characters justice.

Moments after the news went viral, the movie's casting director Kevin T. Porter tweeted out, "Hey it's me, the casting director of the new Mario movie. I'm really proud of the choices we made with the whole team and we're beyond excited to tell this story!"

Elsewhere, Pratt took it to Instagram to express his feelings about voicing Mario and mentioned he's "working hard" on getting it right.

The new animated Super Mario Bros. film is set to hit the big screen next Christmas season on Dec. 22, 2022.