Chris Pratt Bares His Nude Backside in Otherwise Brutal Sunburn Photo

Chris Pratt bares his nude backside in a new Instagram post that shows off a brutal sunburn.

Pratt shared an image of the burn he sustained on his honeymoon with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt wrote: "Suns out guns out. I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon."

Suns out, guns out? More like buns out: Fans and celebrities alike were quick to comment on the booty-baring picture of Pratt's intense burn. Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista commented on the post, "But at least you’re lean AF!" Actor Zachary Levi wrote a comment laughing at the picture while Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "I’ve got some goop for that." Pratt's new bride commented three fire emojis on the post, which could be referencing his physique or burn.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together in June 2018 and announced their engagement via Instagram in January 2019. They made their official red carpet debut at the premiere of Pratt's film Avengers: Endgame in April of 2019. The couple married just months later in June at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

ET reports that the couple celebrated their honeymoon and Pratt's 40th birthday in Hawaii on Lanai island.

See Chris Pratt's photo, below: