Check Out These New Dunkin’ Cereals

It's good to know that you can now drink and eat your coffee. No I'm not talking coffee ice cream, although that is good too....I'm talking about the new Dunkin Cereal. Yea, you heard me right, Dunkin' has teamed up with Post, and have brewed up two new cereals to tempt your taste buds.

Due to hit a store near you this month. Keep your eyes peeled for Dunkin’ Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte Cereals. Both of these divine flavors were inspired by Dunkin’ fans’ who voted in the two favorite flavors.

If you are wondering what exactly comes together to make these interesting culinary delights...well, Im glad you asked. Post Dunkin’ Caramel Macchiato cereal is a lovely combination of crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, one bite and you are whisked away to the taste of the layered iced coffee beverage you know and love.

For the Post Dunkin’ Mocha Latte cereal, this one features just a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso. This cereal even contains a very small amount of caffeine, very small, like around a 10th of a cup of coffee, so no jitters from this bowl of yum.

Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brand says:

“Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day, coffee is a daily ritual for Americans. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we’ve nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.”

To learn more about the new Post Dunkin’ cereals, visit: www.dunkincereal.com