Beginning this Friday and running through February 17th, you can view the best photos of 2017 from here in Maine.

Taken by Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram photographers, the photos show what a crazy year it was. Everything from huge news events like the eclipse to the emotional highs and lows of high school sports wins and losses, extreme weather conditions and so many other big moments all captured in amazing photos.

The exhibit will be open to the public during Friday's art walk and run until February 17th at the Portland Public Library and it's free!

For more info, visit the library's Facebook page.