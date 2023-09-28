Just in time for the Halloween season, there's a spooky black cat, with a creepy name who is waiting to follow you home...to stay forever...as your friend, of course!

Mariah Donovan, Communications Coordinator at the Hancock County SPCA, says you should stop in and check out "Sidious" the cat, or Sid, as they like to call him.

Sidius, Hancock County SPCA Sidius, Hancock County SPCA loading...

"Sid is a young fella who is only a little over a year old. He is a domestic short-hair with an adorable white patch on his chest, similar to a superhero emblem, which is very fitting for Sid."

Donavan says that Sid can be a little cautious at first, but only because he's been through a lot, for a youngster.

"Despite his young age, he’s already been through quite a bit in life before his time at the SPCA-HC. He’s a shy boy who needs some time to warm up to people. With the staff and volunteers he has come to know, he comes right out and asks for pets or treats."

She says Sid is all about personal space.

"Sid really values his personal space and will sometimes show his unease with a swat, like many cats do if you don’t respect their boundaries. This is mostly if he’s in a hidey-hole and someone sticks their hands in after he backs away. Sid communicates with his

body language very well, it’s just a matter of people listening to him. He is not a grumpy boy, he’s just been through a lot in his short life and needs a special human to show him that the world isn't so scary. Could you be Sid’s superhero?"

If you're interested in learning more about any of the animals available for adoption at the SPCA of Hancock County call 207-667-8088 or by visiting their website, spcahancockcounty.org.

