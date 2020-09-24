Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out how Dunkin' is being impacted by TikTok, the happiest states in America this year and more, below!

Chance the Rapper Compares Justin Bieber's New Album to Michael Jackson's Off The Wall

Chance and Justin recently released collaboration track "HOLY," and on the night it debuted they went on Instagram Live to discuss their next solo projects. During the chat, Chance compared the Biebs' upcoming album to MJ's classic Off The Wall, which some thought might be a little too high praise. Guess we'll have to wait and see! (via 94.5 PST)

America Runs on 'Charli'

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has partnered with Dunkin' and added her own personalized drink to the menu! "The Charli" is a smooth cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. Dunkin' says they saw a 57 percent increase in app downloads and a 45 percent boost in cold brew sales after the drink debuted.

2020's Happiest States in America, Revealed!



COVID-19 has definitely taken a toll on Americans' mental health, but a recent survey revealed this year's happiest states in the U.S. With Hawaii taking the lead, the four runner up happiest states are Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey and Maryland. (via Wallethub)

90 Day Fiance Star's Expensive Makeover to Look Like Kylie Jenner

Larissa Lima is reported to have spent $72,000 to go under the knife and come out looking like Kylie Jenner's twin. She allegedly hit up Dr. Lane Smith in Las Vegas, Nevada for a number of cosmetic surgeries, getting just about everything from her nose down done. Do you think she looks like Kylie? (via TMZ)

Tom Cruise Is Heading to Space

Confirmed by NASA, Tom Cruise is teaming up with Elon Musk and Space X to film a new movie in space! Cruise will heads to space next October, either for a test drive or to begin filming. (via ScreenCrush)

TIME Magazine's '100 Most Influential People' of 2020

Featuring Megan Thee Stallion on the cover, TIME's "100 Most Influential People" list for 2020 includes a record amount of doctors, nurses, scientists and women, which is fitting for today's climate. The list also features many people involved in environmental campaigns, women's and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as many world leaders. (via Sky News)

Jeff Bezos Announces Bezos Academy Preschool



The First Bezos Academy is a free preschool for students from low-income families. The preschool will provide year-round schooling for children 3-5 years old. The first school will open on October 19 in Des Moines, Washington. (via Forbes)

Customize Your Home Screen... Without Jailbreaking!

The most talked-about feature of the newly released IOS 14? The ability to customize your home screen with widgets! Find out how to customize your apps and home screen to your aesthetic via The Verge.