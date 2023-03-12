Central Maine Man Died in a Three-Vehicle Crash in Auburn

One man died in a three vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Turner Road in Auburn.

One Man Died after Crash

Thirty-two-year-old Zachary Cowett, of Hartford, Maine was killed after a pickup truck collided with his SUV.

Driver Collides with Two Other Vehicles

The pickup was driven by Stephen Witham from Lewiston. Whitman crashed into another SUV before hitting Cowett’s vehicle. Elise Harvey from Hartford and three teenage passengers suffered minor injuries. Harvey’s vehicle overturned and landed on its roof. Harvey and the teenagers were treated at the scene, according to WGME News. The three vehicle collision started when Whitman crossed into the opposite lane and hit Harvey’s SUV. He then crashed into Cowett’s SUV.

Driver Did Not Have Valid License

Auburn police said Withman does not have a valid driver’s license.

Pick-Up truck Driver with Serious Injuries

Whitman was the only person in his truck. He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Ongoing Investigation

Police are investigating the crash. Route 4 was temporarily closed until Sunday afternoon around 3 pm. The accident happened on Turner Road between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Grove Lane.

