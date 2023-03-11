Remember When Two Maine News Anchors Quit Live On-Air?

It came as a surprise to not only viewers but the entire staff of this Bangor TV station when their two news anchors quit at the end of their broadcast.

ABC 7, WVII anchors Tony Consiglio and Cindy Michaels literally dropped their mics on November 20 after announcing that it was their last newscast, packed it up, and went home after six years of anchoring together.

"Some recent developments have come to our attention," Consiglio said, vaguely addressing their exit. "Departing together is the best alternative we can take."

Man wouldn't I have loved to be a fly on the wall when they dropped that bomb to see how everyone else at the station reacted.

Their on-air resignation went viral on YouTube and social media and was picked up by media outlets across the country, including CBS News, The New York Times and The Huffington Post.

Michaels told the Bangor Daily News, "There was a constant disrespecting and belittling of staff and we both felt there was a lack of knowledge from ownership and upper management in running a newsroom to the extent that I was not allowed to structure and direct them professionally." Michaels was also the news director for the station.

So where are they now, 10 years later after going viral?

With a quick search on social media, I learned that Cindy Michaels is now a writer and a voice-over artist and owns an Airbnb in Bangor. Tony Consiglio is now the Senior Communications Associate for Santander Bank with headquarters in Boston.

Seems they both landed on their feet pretty well.

Now that I've written this story, I can't get this very appropriate song out of my head.

