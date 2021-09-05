Tributes are pouring in for Girls Aloud star and pop artist Sarah Harding following her death.

On Sunday (Sept. 5), Harding's mother Marie announced the singer's passing via Instagram. Harding was just 39.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," Marie wrote. "Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."

Marie thanked everyone for her support and noted that her daughter would not want to be remembered for her journey with cancer but rather her talent.

Harding first publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2020. She detailed her journey in her memoir, Hear Me Out. In the book, she revealed that she experienced irritation around her breast. She initially believed that she was just playing guitar too much, with the strap irritating the area. Harding was later diagnosed and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

On Instagram, all four of Harding's former Girls Aloud group members mourned the passing of the singer. See their tender tributes, below:

On Saturday (Sept. 4), just hours before the announcement of Harding's death, her bandmate Cheryl Cole surprised the crowd at the Mighty Hoopla festival with Nicola Roberts. The two performed hits from their Girls Aloud days.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, more celebrities shared their thoughts about Harding's passing.

Former Celebrity Big Brother (UK) host Davina McCall wrote, "So so sad to hear about Sarah... a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile... love to her family and friends." Harding competed in Season 20 of the show.

Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell also paid tribute to Harding. "Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world," she tweeted.

See these and more tributes to Sarah Harding, below.