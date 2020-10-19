CDC Confirms Virus Outbreak at Church in Brooks, Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an outbreak at a church in the town of Brooks, just above Belfast.

Officials said Sunday evening that at least 17 cases are linked to the Brooks Pentecostal Church.

The Maine CDC has started contact tracing. Individuals who spent any time at the church or its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy since October 2 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The new outbreak comes after an August wedding and reception in Millinocket became a super spreader event in the state linked to at least seven deaths and 175 confirmed cases.