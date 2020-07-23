Cary Names New Chief Information Officer

Cary Medical Center has appointed Caribou Native, Tim Conroy, Chief Information Officer. Conroy, who is a graduate of Caribou High School, will assume the role in mid-August. David Silsbee, also a Caribou native and CHS graduate has served in the position over the past 25 years. Silsbee, who began his career at Cary as a Microbiologist in the hospital’s medical laboratory, is the longest tenured employee on the hospital’s senior management team and has been with Cary for 43 years. Kris Doody, RN and CEO at Cary Medical Center said that she was pleased to bring another professional back to Caribou and Aroostook County.

“We are delighted that we have been able to bring another talented professional and Caribou native back home”, said Doody who is also CEO for Pines Health Services. “Just over a year ago we were successful in hiring our new Chief Financial Officer, Chelsea Desrosiers who is also a County native and Caribou High School Graduate. There is just something special about having roots to the County, they draw you back and we are glad we had the professional opportunities available”.

The hospital CEO also spoke of the remarkable career that David Silsbee has experienced at Cary and that he will be sorely missed.

“David Silsbee has been primarily responsible for Cary’s national leadership in technology for rural hospitals”, said Doody. “He had a vision some 20 years ago where he wanted to take the hospital as it related to the electronic medical record, computerized nursing documentation, barcoded medication management and so much more. He has created a powerful foundation that will serve us well into the future and we wish him the very best on a well-deserved retirement”.

Tim Conroy earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Jones International University in Centennial Colorado in 2012 and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. After teaching in the Millinocket area for a number of years Conroy took on leadership positions at Eastern Maine Community College where he served as Interim Academic Dean, and Dean of Communications and Information Technology. In his work at the EMCC he served as Senior IT Executive leading strategic planning, development, operations and technology infrastructure for the college.

Conroy, who, with his wife Heidi Griffith Conroy, also a Caribou native, owns a camp at Madawaska Lake, said that he was excited with the opportunity to join the Cary team and return home to the County.

“I have been looking for new challenges and opportunities and both my wife and I have a strong desire to come back to the County”, said Conroy. “I have had the chance to research the hospital and it will be a privilege to serve at such a dynamic organization. I am confident that I can bring my special skills in Information Technology and administrative management to the hospital”.

Retiring IT Director, David Silsbee said that he has had the chance to meet with Conroy and that he will bring a fresh set of eyes to the position.

“I had the chance to meet with Tim for some time and I believe he will be a great addition not only to the IT leadership but to the entire senior management team”, said Silsbee who will stay on in a consultant role during the transition. “While I will certainly miss the comradery and ever-advancing field of health care IT I am looking forward to retirement but will do whatever I can to make Tim’s transition as seamless as possible”.

Conroy who now lives in Levant, Maine has been very active in the area serving as President of Eastern Maine Girls Hockey, Vice President of the Glenburn/Levant Little League and Executive Board Member at Friends of Maine Hockey.

“I have always felt that giving back to your community was just the right thing to do”, he said. “I look forward to staying involved in community volunteerism once we are settled back into the County. Conroy will assume his new role as Chief Information Officer at Cary Medical Center on August 17th.