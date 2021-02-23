Appointments Added: Online Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination

New appointments have been added to the online registration portal for COVID-19 vaccination with Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services through the websites at carymedicalcenter.org and pineshealth.org.

Appointments are available for scheduling for Wednesday, February 24 (about 50 available) and Thursday, February 25 (about 90 available).

Maine residents age 70 and over are eligible for online scheduling as part of group 1B.

If you are eligible for vaccination as part of group 1A (essential worker category), please have your employer reach out to Cary Medical Center directly to schedule your vaccine.