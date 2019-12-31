Cary Medical Marks Over 200 Births for 8th Year in a Row

For the 8th consecutive year, Cary Medical Center had had 200 deliveries or more.

A Limestone family had an extra Christmas present under the tree with the arrival of their new baby girl which topped the number of births at Cary for 2019 at 200.

Chelsea and Alexander Moulton welcomed the newest addition to their family, Freya Piper Moulton, on Thursday, December 26 at 7:09 p.m.. Freya weighed 5lbs., 5.5 oz. She was 18.25 inches long and was delivered by Dr. Yesim Kural, FNP and Kim Martin, CNM with Pines Health Services.

For being the 200th baby born this year, Freya and her parents received some very special gifts from the Cary team.

Kris Doody, RN, Cary Medical Center & Pines Health Services CEO calls Cary Medical a family centered organization. "We are absolutely thrilled and honored by families throughout the County who choose Cary and Pines as they grow their families."